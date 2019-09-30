Win Goodies & Join Capital To Raise Money For Charity As adidas City Run Returns!

Join us for a 10k run in Fulham to raise money for charity. Picture: Adidas City Runs

We’re recruiting runners to join Team Capital and raise funds for Make Some Noise!

Join Team Capital for one of London's most vibrant and energetic running events; adidas City Run Fulham 10K and raise money for our charity, Make Some Noise.



One of London’s most vibrant and energetic running events returns to West London on Sunday 17th November 2019.



SIGN-UP HERE TO RECEIVE THE SPECIAL DISCOUNT & JOIN TEAM CAPITAL



Sign up today for the discounted prize of £30 (normally £40) and fundraise for Capital’s charity, Make Some Noise.



Once you’ve signed up, we’ll set up your fundraising page so you can start getting your friends and family to sponsor you. You’ll also get a free adidas TECH t-shirt, race photo album and premium medal.



The highest fundraiser will also receive an adidas goodie bag worth £500 which contains a pair of PulseBOOST HD Winterised running shoes, to keep the elements out and your feet locked in on any city surface in any weather.



Places are extremely limited on a first-come first-served basis and click here for the full terms and conditions.

Get to know your city better with adidas City Runs! Picture: Adidas City Runs

Route

Starting on the iconic New Kings Road, the Fulham 10K route will take you on an unforgettable journey through one of London’s most prestigious postcodes on flat, wide roads. From picturesque Parsons Green through to the bustling Fulham Road – including a loop around the world famous Stamford Bridge stadium, home to Chelsea FC – the Fulham 10K route showcases the very best of this stunning part of the capital.



Once you cross the finish line with a hard earned medal around your neck, you’ll head into our Event Village located on Eel Brook Common where you’ll be able to soak up the post run vibes and recover with some free yoga and massage.



Want to know more? Contact our charity team run@makesomenoise.com or visit the official adidas City Runs website.



SIGN-UP HERE TO RECEIVE THE SPECIAL DISCOUNT & JOIN TEAM CAPITAL

Join team Capital and raise money for our charity Make Some Noise. Picture: Adidas City Runs

> Download Our App For All The Latest Music News & Showbiz