Win Goodies & Join Capital To Raise Money For Charity As adidas City Run Returns!

30 September 2019, 12:00 | Updated: 30 September 2019, 12:06

Join us for a 10k run in Fulham to raise money for charity
Join us for a 10k run in Fulham to raise money for charity. Picture: Adidas City Runs

We’re recruiting runners to join Team Capital and raise funds for Make Some Noise!

Join Team Capital for one of London's most vibrant and energetic running events; adidas City Run Fulham 10K and raise money for our charity, Make Some Noise.

One of London’s most vibrant and energetic running events returns to West London on Sunday 17th November 2019.

SIGN-UP HERE TO RECEIVE THE SPECIAL DISCOUNT & JOIN TEAM CAPITAL

Sign up today for the discounted prize of £30 (normally £40) and fundraise for Capital’s charity, Make Some Noise.

Once you’ve signed up, we’ll set up your fundraising page so you can start getting your friends and family to sponsor you. You’ll also get a free adidas TECH t-shirt, race photo album and premium medal.

The highest fundraiser will also receive an adidas goodie bag worth £500 which contains a pair of PulseBOOST HD Winterised running shoes, to keep the elements out and your feet locked in on any city surface in any weather.

Places are extremely limited on a first-come first-served basis and click here for the full terms and conditions.

Get to know your city better with adidas City Runs!
Get to know your city better with adidas City Runs! Picture: Adidas City Runs

Route

Starting on the iconic New Kings Road, the Fulham 10K route will take you on an unforgettable journey through one of London’s most prestigious postcodes on flat, wide roads. From picturesque Parsons Green through to the bustling Fulham Road – including a loop around the world famous Stamford Bridge stadium, home to Chelsea FC – the Fulham 10K route showcases the very best of this stunning part of the capital.

Once you cross the finish line with a hard earned medal around your neck, you’ll head into our Event Village located on Eel Brook Common where you’ll be able to soak up the post run vibes and recover with some free yoga and massage.

Want to know more? Contact our charity team run@makesomenoise.com or visit the official adidas City Runs website.

SIGN-UP HERE TO RECEIVE THE SPECIAL DISCOUNT & JOIN TEAM CAPITAL

Join team Capital and raise money for our charity Make Some Noise
Join team Capital and raise money for our charity Make Some Noise. Picture: Adidas City Runs

> Download Our App For All The Latest Music News & Showbiz

Local Events

See more Local Events

Sean Paul Press Image 2018

Sean Paul's Live Show Is Coming To Manchester - Get Your Tickets Here

Hot On Capital

Stranger Things 4 will apparently move outside of Hawkins, Indiana

Stranger Things Season 4: Cast, Release Date, And What We Know So Far

TV & Film

Celebrity X Factor: Wes Nelson, Eyal Booker & More Form Love Island Supergroup

Celebrity X Factor Line-Up Announced: Wes Nelson, Eyal Booker & More Form A Love Island Supergroup
Molly-Mae Hague shocked at A-lister trolls

Molly-Mae Hague 'Shocked' To Discover Celebs Trolled Her During Love Island

TV & Film

Liam Payne & Maya Henry relationship timeline

Liam Payne And Maya Henry Relationship Timeline: Everything You Need To Know About One Direction Singer's Romance
Jennifer Lopez and Shakira are performing together at the 2020 Super Bowl

Jennifer Lopez And Shakira Confirmed For Super Bowl 2020 Halftime Show: Everything We Know So Far

Jennifer Lopez

Michelle Visage is most well known for Ru Paul's Drag Race

Michelle Visage Net Worth: How Ru Paul’s Drag Race Judge Made Her Fortune