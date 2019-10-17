Your Chance To Run The 2020 London Marathon!

Run the London Marathon with Capital for Make Some Noise. Picture: Global Make Some Noise

Missed out on London Marathon place? You can run for Capital’s charity, Global's Make Some Noise!

Capital have spots in one of the world’s biggest and most iconic marathons, so join us now for the epic 26.2 mile race across London.



By joining our team and raising money for Capital’s charity Global’s Make Some Noise you’ll be changing the lives of children and young people living with illness, disability or lack of opportunity.



Places are limited so don't miss out on the chance to experience that finish line feeling!



By running for Capital you'll receive:

- A post-race reception at Global HQ here in Leicester Square, just steps away from the finish line. We'll provide you with a massage to help your aching limbs, refreshments for you and your supporters, and even give you a peek behind the scenes of Capital with a studio tour.

- Support every step of the way - from the moment you register, right up until the race. You'll be put in contact with a dedicated member of staff who will be on hand to advise you.

- Fundraising materials including t-shirts, collection buckets and tins to help you with your activities. A Global's Make Some Noise running vest to wear with pride on the big day.

- Support from the Make Some Noise cheering team at the race - making lots of noise to spur you on, of course!

· To be part of our team, we'll ask you to pay a non-refundable registration fee of £100 and commit to raising a minimum of £2,000 for Make Some Noise.

Global's Make Some Noise logo. Picture: Global Make Some Noise

Register your interest now to apply for a spot!

