Worksop Man jailed over £4k drug find

A 31-year-old man has been jailed for a total of five years after a police dog sniffed out over £4,000 worth of cocaine hidden under floor boards.

Back on 4 January 2017 officers carried out a drugs warrant in East Manton, Worksop, along with the support of a drugs dog and handler.

Andrew Ian White was arrested that morning for possession with intent to supply after a blade, cutting mat and scales were also seized.

The 31-year-old, formerly of Hardwick Road, Worksop, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply Class A drugs at Nottingham Crown Court on Friday 26th October.

He was sentenced to three years for possession with intent to supply Class A drugs and two years to run concurrently for pleading guilty to an unrelated burglary charge.

Sergeant Jon Hewitt said: “This was a long and tedious case with White initially pleading not guilty at his first hearing, but hard work paid off after we were able to offer an overwhelming amount of evidence, leading to an eventual guilty plea.