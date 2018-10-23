Women found guilty of killing boyfriend after hot tub argument

A woman who fatally stabbed her boyfriend following a party in Nottinghamshire has been found guilty of manslaughter.

21-year-old Demi Harris killed Christopher Pearson after an argument at a friends house on the 18th February.

Nottingham Crown Court heard 39-year-old Pearson had pulled her into the hot tub fully clothed after she had been complaining about the noise.

Harris, of Strathmore Close, Hucknall, described to the jury how the argument continued upstairs

She added how she had grabbed the knife that Pearson kept next to his bed, and out of fear that he would ‘beat her black and blue’ she ‘jabbed’ him.

An ambulance was called at 5.30am when controllers were told that Pearson had been stabbed a number of times in the stomach.

The victim was taken to Queens Medical Centre but later died of his injuries.

Harris was found not guilty of murder following a 16 day trial; the jury returned a guilty verdict for manslaughter.

She has been bailed and is due to appear at Nottingham Crown Court on 7 December for sentencing.