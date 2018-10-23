Women found guilty of killing boyfriend after hot tub argument

23 October 2018, 17:31 | Updated: 23 October 2018, 17:53

Christopher Pearson

A woman who fatally stabbed her boyfriend following a party in Nottinghamshire has been found guilty of manslaughter.

21-year-old Demi Harris killed Christopher Pearson after an argument at a friends house on the 18th February.

Nottingham Crown Court heard 39-year-old Pearson had pulled her into the hot tub fully clothed after she had been complaining about the noise.

Harris, of Strathmore Close, Hucknall, described to the jury how the argument continued upstairs 

She added how she had grabbed the knife that Pearson kept next to his bed, and out of fear that he would ‘beat her black and blue’ she ‘jabbed’ him.

An ambulance was called at 5.30am when controllers were told that Pearson had been stabbed a number of times in the stomach.

The victim was taken to Queens Medical Centre but later died of his injuries.

Harris was found not guilty of murder following a 16 day trial; the jury returned a guilty verdict for manslaughter. 

She has been bailed and is due to appear at Nottingham Crown Court on 7 December for sentencing.

Music, TV & Celeb News

See more Music, TV & Celeb News

Little Mix recently released their latest single 'Woman Like Me' featuring Nicki Minaj

Little Mix's Perrie Edwards Shares Cryptic Post About 'Bouncing Back'
Shawn Mendes appeared stressed and uncomfortable in a new video posted by fans

Shawn Mendes Fans Upset After 'Stressed' Airport Video Surfaces
Drake regularly keeps in touch with his high school teacher

Drake’s High School Teacher Still Texts Him To Congratulate Him On His Achievements
Eyal Booker has shocked people with this brand new look

Celebs Go Dating's Eyal Booker's Hair Transformation Has Seriously Divided Opinions

TV & Film

Snapchat's Halloween Trophy is fake and users aren't happy about being spammed

Snapchat's Halloween Trophy Is Fake & We're Gutted