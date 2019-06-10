Woman Stabbed In The Leg In Loughborough

10 June 2019, 08:24 | Updated: 10 June 2019, 08:27

Burleigh Road Loughborough Google Street View

A woman's been stabbed multiple times in the leg as she walked along a street in Loughborough.

The victim, in her 20s, was in the Burleigh Road area, at around 2.25am when she saw a man on a bicycle.

The man was reported to have then ran up to her and spoke to her. When she moved away, the suspect grabbed her forearm and pulled her to the floor. 

She tried to defend herself which led to the suspect stabbing her three times to her upper thigh before making off.

The woman was taken to Queen’s Medical Centre in Nottingham with serious injuries to receive treatment. She has since been discharged.

An 18-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing GBH with intent. He currently remains in police custody.

Police say they want to speak to anyone with any information to make contact.

Detective Constable Clare Moore said: "An arrest has been made but our investigation into the incident remains very much ongoing.

"I am appealing to anyone who was out in this area of Loughborough during the early hours of this morning to please think back to anything which you saw or heard which caused you concern.

"Were you walking in the area of Burleigh Road at around this time? Do you live in the area or were you driving through? Do you have any information which may relate to this incident?

"Or do you have any CCTV or dashcam footage from the area which could hold vital details to help us with our enquiries?

"If you have any information at all, I urge you to get in touch."

