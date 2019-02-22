Woman Dies After Being Found In Market Harborough

On Air Now
22 February 2019
An investigation's underway after a woman died after being found at an address in Leicestershire.
Police were called to Douglass Drive in Market Harborough, just after midday.
They attended the address to assist East Midlands Ambulance Service and Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service, who were already in attendance.
The woman was taken to hospital where she subsequently died.
The death is being treated as unexplained at this time.
