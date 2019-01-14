Woman and Teenagers Injured In Weekend Violence In Nottingham

A woman and two teenagers have been injured in a number of violent incidents in Nottingham this weekend.

The 24-year-old woman suffered minor injuries when shots were fired in Heatherington Gardens, Top Valley, at around 2pm on Sunday 13 January.

No one has been arrested.

Nottinghamshire Police say it was fortunate no one was seriously hurt. Extra patrols are taking place to reassure people.

It happened less than 48 hours after reports a gun was fired in The Wells Road, St Ann's at 8pm on Friday 11 January.

No one was injured, but police have charged a 26-year-old man with possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear.

Quamai Nugent, of Warton Avenue, is going to appear before Nottingham Magistrates Court on Monday (14 January).

A 25-year old man questioned has been bailed.

That night police also responded to reports of a stabbing in Nottingham city centre.

A 15 and 16-year-old were hurt and taken to hospital, after a disturbance in Fletcher Gate, Lace Market, at 6.40pm.

They, and another 15 year old, have been arrested by police and are being questioned.

Police say both knife and gun crime are not welcome in Nottinghamshire.