Two Teenagers Arrested After Nottingham City Centre Stabbing

Two teenagers have been arrested over a stabbing in Nottingham.

The boys, aged 15 and 16, were admitted to hospital on Friday 11 January having being left injured in a disturbance in Fletcher Gate, in the Lace Market at around 6.40pm.

Nottinghamshire Police confirmed late on Saturday that they have been arrested by detectives, being questioned on suspicion of inflicting Grievous Bodily Harm (GBH).

Officers have been conducting enquiries throughout the day, and a cordon was in place as in-depth searches for evidence were carried out.

Chief Inspector Donna Lawton said: "We would like to thank the cooperation of the affected businesses in the area, and their patience along with the public’s while we have carried out our enquiries.

"When something of this nature happens, it is really important that we secure the scene to locate any items that may be associated with the offences committed. While this can be frustrating and inconvenient for some – including those who had plans to visit those premises affected, I think it is something that people do understand and accept we have to do.

"Our enquiries are continuing and we remain in the belief that this is unlikely to have been a random attack and those responsible for the stabbings are known to the victims.

"My officers will be increasing their presence in and around the area, to answer people’s questions and offer reassurance.

"We continue to work closely with our partners to tackle knife crime, identifying and addressing the root cause of this issue, but it is not a simple fix. We need to continue our multi-agency approach, working with our communities to take a stand against knife violence, and we would urge anyone who knows anything about the events of last night to speak to us.”

Detectives believe others may also have been present or involved in the incident and are appealing for anyone with information or who knows the identities those involved to call Nottinghamshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 701 of 11 January 2019.