Two Men Stabbed In Nottingham City Centre

Police investigating a double stabbing in Nottingham city centre say they are following a 'number of lines of inquiry'.

The two 24-year-old's were taken to the Queens Medical Centre after emergency services were called to Lower Parliament Street, around Wilkos and Boots at the Victoria Centre at around 3.55am on Sunday 28 April.

After treatment, both have been released. Their injuries are not life-threatening or life-altering.

Detectives are reviewing CCTV of the area and think they may have become injured as a result of a group of men fighting, and officers are trying to speak to anyone who saw a group of men fighting that morning.

Chief Inspector Lawton said: "We believe the men were injured as a result of a group of men fighting outside the Wilkos area of Lower Parliament Street, which spilled across the road to the area outside Boots.

"Officers are working extremely hard to establish the full circumstances.

"We treat knife crime seriously and have dedicated Knife Crime Team, as well as Schools and Early Intervention Officers in schools across Nottinghamshire who work alongside all officers to prevent and detect knife and weapon violence.

"We also work closely with our partners and the licensing teams and licensed premises to maximise safety in the Night Time Economy and this is supported by a dedicated Night Time Economy operation every Friday and Saturday evening and additional nights where we feel it is right and appropriate.

"We have recently received additional funding from the Home Office to support the knife crime agenda and this will translate into enhanced proactivity in coming weeks and months."

Anyone who witnessed the incident, or was driving past the area at the time and has dash-cam footage, is urged to get in touch on 101, quoting incident number 144 of 28 April 2019. Alternatively, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.