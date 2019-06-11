Two men to appear in court charged in connection with a kidnap in Mansfield

11 June 2019, 14:11 | Updated: 11 June 2019, 14:21

Nottinghamshire Police generic

Two men are due to appear in court today, in connection to a kidnapping in Mansfield.

Owen Gamlin, 20, of no fixed address, and Steven Burgess, 24, of Commercial Gate, Mansfield, will appear at Mansfield Magistrates’ Court.

An 18 year old man told police he was held at knife point for 12 hours after being kidnapped from Westfield Lane at 11:30pm on Tuesday 4 June.

Gamlin has also been charged with theft of a motor vehicle and assault in relation to the incident last week.

A 20-year old man had been arrested in connection with the kidnap offence and later released on police bail pending further enquiries.

Music, TV & Celeb News

See more Music, TV & Celeb News

DJ Khaled lost out on the Billboard number 1 album slot to Tyler The Creator

DJ Khaled Has Threatened To Sue Billboard After Losing Number One Album Spot
Vote for your favourite Love Islander of 2019

Every 2019 Love Islander: Ranked

TV & Film

Meet Love Island 2019 star and chef, Sherif Lanre

Who is Sherif Lanre? AXED Love Island 2019 contestant from London

TV & Film

Sherif has left the villa.

Sherif Lanre Has Been Kicked Off Love Island After ‘Breaking The Villa Rules’

TV & Film

Kady McDermott claimed she was punched in the face during her time on Love Island

Love Island Star Kady McDermott Claims She Was Punched In The Face In Unaired Scenes

TV & Film