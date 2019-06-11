Two men to appear in court charged in connection with a kidnap in Mansfield

Two men are due to appear in court today, in connection to a kidnapping in Mansfield.

Owen Gamlin, 20, of no fixed address, and Steven Burgess, 24, of Commercial Gate, Mansfield, will appear at Mansfield Magistrates’ Court.

An 18 year old man told police he was held at knife point for 12 hours after being kidnapped from Westfield Lane at 11:30pm on Tuesday 4 June.

Gamlin has also been charged with theft of a motor vehicle and assault in relation to the incident last week.

A 20-year old man had been arrested in connection with the kidnap offence and later released on police bail pending further enquiries.