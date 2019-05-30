Two Hurt In Suspected Hit-And-Run Near Mosque In Leicester

30 May 2019, 06:36 | Updated: 30 May 2019, 08:09

Humberstone Road near Spinney Hill Leicester

A man has been injured in a suspected hit-and-run after leaving prayers at a mosque.


The pedestrian, in his 40s, and a teenage boy were struck by a vehicle in Humberstone Road, Leicester, near the junction with Spinney Hill Road, at 1am on Thursday.

Both were taken to hospital for treatment, said police.

The youth suffered a minor injury, while the man is said to be in a stable condition.

The Masjid At-Taqwa mosque said one of the casualties was a worshipper who was struck after Taraweeh - evening prayers made during the month of Ramadan.

Leicestershire Police said early inquiries have led officers to believe that the vehicle did not deliberately drive at the pedestrians and it is not being treated as terror-related.

The force added that officers were trying to find the vehicle involved in the crash.

In a statement on Facebook, the mosque said: "Last night after Taraweeh, one of the brothers who prayed with us was the victim of a hit and run just outside the masjid.

"He is fighting for his life, and we implore any one reading this post to ask Allah the Lord of The Worlds to grant him a full and speedy recovery, and to grant his family plentiful patience to get through this very difficult time."

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident 19 of May 30.

