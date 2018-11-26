Two Die In Nottingham Flat Fire

Two men have died and three other people have been treated for the effects of smoke following a flat fire in Nottingham.

Police said the blaze in Basford, Nottingham, is not being treated as suspicious.

The fire broke out at about 2.50am on Sunday at a flat in Vernon Court, off Southwark Street, Nottinghamshire Police confirmed in a statement.

The statement added two men had died and three other people from the flat where the fire began had escaped and were taken to hospital.

Several other people evacuated from the block of flats have since returned, while others have been offered alternative accommodation.