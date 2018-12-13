Two Charged Over Derby Murder

Two people have been charged with murdering a man in Derby.

A man's body was found in Lapwing Close, Sinfin, on the evening of Sunday 9 December.

Police were called to a house there and made the discovery.

Talvir Singh Girn, 40, of Cloverdale Drive, Derby, and Kulvinder Singh Nath, 51, of Glencroft Drive, Stenson Fields, were charged last night (Wednesday 12 December).

The two men are appearing at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates' Court today.

Two other people, a man and a woman, arrested in connection with the incident, have been released without charge.