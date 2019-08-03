Two Arrests Over Nottingham Murder

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a stabbing in Nottingham.

Officers were called to Spruce Gardens in Bulwell at just after 9.50pm on Friday.

The victim, aged in his 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

A man aged 44 and another aged 53 were detained in connection with the incident, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 1032 of August 2 2019.