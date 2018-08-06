Two Arrested After Woman's Body Found In Leicestershire Flat

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman's body was found at a flat in Leicestershire.

Police officers were called to the High Street in Measham at around 1.50pm after concerns were raised about someone living in a flat there.

When officers arrived at the flat, a woman’s body was found inside.

Two Leicestershire men aged 39 and 54 have been arrested on suspicion of murder and are in police custody.

The flat has been cordoned off to allow officers carry out a full forensic examination of the scene and enquiries are continuing surrounding the incident.

Formal identification has not yet taken place.

Officers are investigating the circumstances that led to this woman’s death and would urge anyone who has information or recalls seeing or hearing anything suspicious to please contact police.

People with information are being asked to call 101 or Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111 quoting incident 32 of 6 August 2018.