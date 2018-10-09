Two Arrested After Derby Stabbing

A man and woman have been arrested after a stabbing in Derby.

Derbyshire Police were called to Melbourne Street, Normanton, at 4.20am on Tuesday 9 October to reports a 37-year-old had been hurt.

Officers say he has suffered potentially life-threatening injuries after being left with neck woundsconsistent with being attacked with a sharp object.

A 41-year-old man and a 29-year-old woman have been arrested.

A cordon remains in position as our investigation continues.

Derbyshire Police have asked people with any information about the stabbing to get in touch through the non-emergency contact number 101, quoting reference number 18000483972.