Two Arrested After Derby Stabbing

9 October 2018, 08:14 | Updated: 9 October 2018, 08:18

Melbourne Street Derby street view

A man and woman have been arrested after a stabbing in Derby.

Derbyshire Police were called to Melbourne Street, Normanton, at 4.20am on Tuesday 9 October to reports a 37-year-old had been hurt. 

Officers say he has suffered potentially life-threatening injuries after being left with neck woundsconsistent with being attacked with a sharp object.

A 41-year-old man and a 29-year-old woman have been arrested.

A cordon remains in position as our investigation continues.

Derbyshire Police have asked people with any information about the stabbing to get in touch through the non-emergency contact number 101, quoting reference number 18000483972.

Music, TV & Celeb News

See more Music, TV & Celeb News

Netflix is planning to release three new versions of 'The Circle'

Netflix Snaps Up ‘The Circle’ And Plan To Release Three Versions Of The Series

News

Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez are two BFF's who can talk just using a 'look'

5 Signs You & Your Bestie Can Communicate Using Facial Expression
Kylie Jenner revealed she's been thinking about baby names for her second child in a Snapchat Q&A

Kylie Jenner Surprises Fans & Reveals Details About Second Baby On Snapchat
Harry Styles prayer candle

A Harry Styles Prayer Candle Exists & Here's How You Can Get One
Ariana Grande explains the reason for her pet pig, illegal in NY to a fan

Ariana Grande Justifies Reason For Her Illegal Pet Pig After Being Called Out On Twitter