"Twice As Many" Counter Protesters At Protests Against LGBT Lessons At Nottingham School

22 July 2019, 15:20 | Updated: 22 July 2019, 15:24

Fernwood Nottingham LGBT protest

Nottingham City Council says "twice as many" counter protesters turned out to stand against a demonstration against LGBT-inclusive lessons at a primary school in the city.

Demonstrators say that relationship and sex education lessons should not be taught to primary age children, and say that children should not be taught that to be lesbian, gay, bisexual or transsexual is OK.

They have been protesting on Arleston Drive, Wollaton; the same road as Fernwood Primary School where the RSE lessons have been taking place.

In September 2020, new government guidelines on RSE lessons mean that schools will have to carry age-appropriate LGBT-inclusive teaching in their lessons.

Ayaz Ahmed has led the protest, though it is not thought he has children at Fernwood School:

Counter protesters say that the demonstrations against LGBT lessons do not speak for parents of children at the school and that they fully support the lessons going ahead. 

Brett is a dad of two children who go to the school. He is also gay. He's told Capital the protests are "about bigotry and homophobia."

Nottingham City Council has released a statement saying that more people were a part of the counter protest than the original one.

They also say it was calm and respectful. 

Here's the full statement: 

Nottingham South MP Lilian Greenwood has also responded to claims she is "a liar" and has been "spreading hate" in the city, made by Ayaz Ahmed. 

She says no one has been in touch with her with concerns about the lessons, and has vowed to fight for equality.

