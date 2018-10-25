Tributes Paid To Murder Victim In Nottingham Park and Ride

The family of a man killed in a crash on a park and ride in Nottingham say his death's left a big hole in their lives.

Tributes have been paid to 48-year-old Omar Shafiq, who died after a collision at around 12.30am on Tuesday 23 October.

He died in the Queens Medical Centre after being hit by a car on the Forest Park and Ride in Forest Fields.

His family have given this tribute: "Omar was a wonderful man that was loved, will be missed, and will always be cherished. “Ozzy,” as he was called by his family and close friends, was an amazing son, and his untimely death has left a big hole in our lives."

Three men, aged 18, 23 and 25, were arrested on Tuesday 23 October 2018 on suspicion of murder.

The 23-year-old man has been released without charge on Wednesday 24 October. The 18-year-old and 25-year-old remain in custody whilst enquiries continue.

Anyone with any information is urged to call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 17 of 23 October 2018.