Tributes Paid To Man Killed In Smisby Crash

23 May 2019, 13:06 | Updated: 23 May 2019, 13:10

Richard Faulkner

Tributes have been paid to a man from Derbyshire killed in a collision with a tree last week.

Richard Faulkner's BMW hit a tree in Smisby on Friday morning.

Family and friends say he was passionate about racing motorbikes - and that he was loved by everyone that knew him.

“Rich was one of the most honest, loyal and trustworthy friend anyone could wish for.

“All of his friends will miss the fun nights out, the parties, the banter and his love for life.”

 

