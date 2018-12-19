Tributes Paid To Leicester Stab Victim After Murderers Jailed

The family of a 24-year-old stabbed after an argument about two brothers' driving in Leicester earlier this year have written a letter to him in tribute.

Ashley Johnson died in February after being attacked in Fosse Road North after the brother, Sero Hemmings, 18 and Roman, 20, of Swannington Road, took exception to a comment about their driving.

They were jailed for 10 and 20 years respectively.

Leicester Crown Court heard how shortly before the attack in Forest Road North, Ashley and three friends were followed by a Peugeot which was driven aggressively.

At traffic lights, Ashley and two others got out of the car to speak to the brothers, but then they stabbed him as a comment was made as they got back in the car.

After the sentencing, Ashley's mother Karen and two brothers Aaron and Lee, said: “You are and always will be missed, you were a son, brother, uncle and true friend.

"No words can be written to express our sadness at loosing you and not a day goes by that you are not thought of and missed.

"Days will never be the same without your presence, hearing your voice and seeing your beautiful face and smile. Even though you are gone you are always with us and will forever remain in our hearts with the love you gave us all. We will see you again soon so keep a seat warm for us and keep smiling.

"We will always treasure memories and be blessed to have such a remarkable individual in our lives."

Ashley’s girlfriend, Chelsea, said: "It’s hard to put into words the heartache and pain you feel when the person you love the most is taken from you. You were not only my partner but my best friend, the most loving and caring man to walk into my life.

"Your beautiful cheeky smile and your loud contagious laugh would light up any room and for that you will be truly missed. I couldn’t have found a better man to have fallen in love with. I am so grateful to have been such a big part of your life and to have been loved by you. You will always be loved and will never be forgotten."