Tributes Paid To Children Killed In Collingham House Fire

A headteacher has paid tribute to two young children who were killed alongside their mum in a house fire in Nottinghamshire.

Isabella Collison, 8, and her brother Harvey, 5, died after the fire at their home in Woodhill Road, Collingham, near Newark at around 7am on Saturday 15 December.

A joint fire and police investigation is underway to determine the cause, after mum Justine, 33, also died.

A 34-year-old man, their father and husband, Gavin, is seriously injured in hospital, whilst a woman in her 50's was also rescued by officers.

Helen Richardson, the headteacher at John Blow Primary School, Collingham, where the two attended has paid tribute to two children who she says "will remain with warm fondness in our hearts forever."

In a letter to parents, she said: "Izzy was a gentle and caring girl who will be deeply missed by all who knew her. She adored her younger brother Harvey, frequently asking at playtime if she and a friend could go and check if he was settling into school.

"Held in high regard by the rest of her class, Izzy was quiet and unassuming, but this did not stop her from putting her all into everything she did. She enjoyed music, dance and drama which enabled her to express her sense of fun and the creative side of her personality.

"Harvey had only recently joined our school, starting in our reception class.

"He was very creative, always making models in the craft corner. He was always kind and caring: only last week he made a handbag out of cardboard boxes for his mum, because she was always mislaying her phone.

"Harvey was a lovely, friendly child, and he will be very much missed by us all.

"It has been a privilege to know and share in Izzy and Harvey's lives, so unexpectedly cut short and they will remain with warm fondness in our hearts forever."

Specialist psychologists are providing help and support to children who need it to help them cope with their grief.