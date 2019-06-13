Three Questioned Over Derby Road Rage Attack

Police have now questioned three men over a serious road rage assault in Derby.

Derbyshire Police were called to Brighton Road, Alvaston, after reports a driver was attacked there at around 11.05am on Thursday 6 June.

Three men were seen running from the scene, one of which is described by witnesses as black, and officers say the conducted searches around Alvaston Park.

A vehicle thought to have been involved with the offence was located on London Road, close to Trinity Street in the city centre. A 29-year-old man from Derby was arrested in London Road; however, he has subsequently been released without charge.

Two more men, aged 37 and 26, and both from Derby, were both arrested and questioned. They have since been released on police bail.

Anyone with any information that can help detectives with their enquiries should get in contact immediately, either directly with the force, or via Crimestoppers.