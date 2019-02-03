Three People Bailed After Leicester Man's Death

Three people who were arrested on suspicion of the murder of a Leicester man have been released on police bail.

A 50-year-old and two men, aged 28 and 37 - were held after the death of 31-year-old Ashley Walker - died in hospital after an apparant assault at a home in Tatlow Road - last month.

While receiving treatment in hospital he told a relative he had been assaulted on Tuesday 22 January at an address in Tatlow Road.

Mr Walker died on January 30th.

A post-mortem examination has been carried out and further tests are being conducted.

Detective Inspector Jon Blockley, from East Midlands Special Operations Unit (EMSOU) said: “Even though three people have been released from custody on bail, our investigation into the circumstances surrounding Ashley’s death and the details of the assault are very much ongoing.

“We are continuing to piece together a picture of Ashley’s movements in the days before he was admitted to hospital. We know he was last seen by his family on 21 January and was taken to hospital on 24 January.