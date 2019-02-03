Three People Bailed After Leicester Man's Death

3 February 2019, 08:14 | Updated: 3 February 2019, 08:16

Ashley Walker

Three people who were arrested on suspicion of the murder of a Leicester man have been released on police bail.

A 50-year-old and two men, aged 28 and 37 - were held after the death of 31-year-old Ashley Walker - died in hospital after an apparant assault at a home in Tatlow Road - last month.

While receiving treatment in hospital he told a relative he had been assaulted on Tuesday 22 January at an address in Tatlow Road.

Mr Walker died on January 30th.

A post-mortem examination has been carried out and further tests are being conducted.

Detective Inspector Jon Blockley, from East Midlands Special Operations Unit (EMSOU) said: “Even though three people have been released from custody on bail, our investigation into the circumstances surrounding Ashley’s death and the details of the assault are very much ongoing.

“We are continuing to piece together a picture of Ashley’s movements in the days before he was admitted to hospital. We know he was last seen by his family on 21 January and was taken to hospital on 24 January.

Music, TV & Celeb News

See more Music, TV & Celeb News

Josh Denzel and Kaz Crossley announced their split this week.

Love Island’s Josh Denzel & Kaz Crossley Split WEEKS Ago Before Announcing It Last Night

TV & Film

Joe Sugg and girlfriend Dianne Buswell show off their luxury hotel after annoying the tour cast with constant kissing.

Strictly’s Joe Sugg And Dianne Buswell Show Off Lavish Hotel Room After Row With Tour Members Over PDA

TV & Film

Harry Styles rocked a black glittery suit for his Paris leg of the tour

10 Times Harry Styles Proved He's The Most Fashionable Guy In Pop
She's admitted it was all a prank.

Singer Kelsy Carter Admits Harry Styles Tattoo Is Fake

Sex Education series 2 has been confirmed by Netflix

Sex Education Series 2 Has Just Been Confirmed By Netflix

TV & Film