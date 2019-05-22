Three More County Lines Drugs Gang Convictions In Leicester

A 20-year-old man is among three people convicted of being involved in county lines drugs gangs in Leicester.

who was found in possession of more than 100 ‘wraps’ of cocaine and heroin, has been sentenced after pleading guilty to 15 drug offences.

Andrew Manjengwa, of Samson Road, New Parks, was found in possessions of more than 100 'wraps' of cocaine and heroin and admitted 15 drug offences, including supplying between October 2018 and January 2019 when he appeared at Leicester Crown Court on Monday 20 May.

He was jailed for two years, eight months.

Chief Superintendent Adam Streets, Head of Local Policing, said: "Being is possession of, and supplying, class A drugs is a serious offence and one where the consequences wreck lives.

"More than 100 ‘wraps’ of drugs is a significant amount, and Operation Lionheart is working to take drugs off the streets, protect the vulnerable and bring offenders to justice."

Two teenagers, aged 15 and 17, have also been convicted after admitting supplying drugs in Feburary.

The pair, who cannot be named for legal reasons, were both handed 12 month referral orders, which means they will be engaging with youth offending teams.

Police say they were involved in the handing over of drugs in exchange for cash.

It's part of Leicestershire Police's special Operation Lionheart, which is trying to crack down on so-called county lines drugs gangs. It's where young people and vulnerable adults are used to help store, supply and make drugs which are couriered from big cities to smaller rural towns to sell.