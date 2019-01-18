Three Being Sentenced For Murders In Leicester Shop Explosion

18 January 2019, 08:28

Leicester explosion Hinckley Road February 2018 ga

Three men are due to be sentenced for murdering five people in a "bomb-like" shop blast after plotting to claim a £300,000 insurance pay-out.

Arkan Ali, Hawkar Hassan and Aram Kurd used "many, many litres of petrol" in an arson attack on Kurd's supermarket in Hinckley Road - destroying the shop and the flat above.

A five-week trial was told the defendants left shop worker Viktorija Ijevleva, 22, to die in the explosion because she "knew too much" about the insurance policy taken out less than three weeks earlier.

Ali, 38, Hassan, 33, and Kurd, 34, were unanimously convicted of five counts of murder and a further charge of conspiring with Ms Ijevleva to make a gain, by dishonestly pursuing an insurance claim in respect of the fire.

Ms Ijevleva, Mary Ragoobeer, 46, her teenage sons Shane and Sean, and 18-year-old Leah Beth Reek, who was Shane's girlfriend, were all killed in the blast on Sunday February 25 last year.

Ali, of Drake Close, Oldham; Hassan, of Eld Road, Coventry; and Kurd, of Hillary Place, Leicester, will be sentenced at Leicester Crown Court on Friday.

