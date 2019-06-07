Teenager Stabbed After Leicester Fight

A teenager's in hospital in a critical condition following a stabbing in Leicester.

Police say the 17-year-old was found with stab wounds in Linford Street, Belgrave, at around 6pm on Thursday 6 June, after reports of a small number of men armed with knives fighting in the Belgrave area.

It's thought the fight started in Thurcaston road, before the victim was injured.

They say he is currently in a critical condition in hospital.

Two cars believed to be involved in the incident, a white Vauxhall Insignia and a black Renault Clio, were seen heading along Loughborough Road and Belgrave Road after the fight took place and were being driven dangerously.

A short time later the Insignia was reported abandoned in Heybridge Road. It has since been recovered by police.

Police are carrying out enquiries to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident but from initial work it is believed the people involved in the incident were known to each other.

Detective Inspector Mark Parish said: "At the time of the incident we received a number of calls but anyone who may have some information that could assist with our investigation is asked to get in touch.

"If you were in the area of Thurcaston Road or Linford Street at around 6pm and saw a fight take place or saw people making off from the area, I would urge you to make contact.

"We are also keen to track down any dash cam footage of the cars believed to be involved. They left the area and headed towards the city using two main roads, Loughborough Road and Belgrave Road, at a busy time of day – around 6.05-6.10pm.

"Again if you were driving in this area and think you saw the cars and have any dash cam footage please come forward."