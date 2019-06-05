Teenager Jailed Over Melton Stabbing

A teenager's been jailed for stabbing a man in Leiecestershire.

Michael McCarthy, 18, of Bramley Close, Melton Mowbray, pleaded guilty to wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm to the man in Shepherd's Croft in the town on Sunday 31 March.

He also admitted possession of an offensive weapon – namely a knife - when he appeared at Leicester Crown Court in May.

He's been handed a total of six years detention with a three-year extension period.

McCarthy stabbed the victim in the street. The victim, who was known to the defendant, suffered from multiple stab wounds to his leg, arms and chest.

Police were called at around 10.30am and McCarthy was arrested near the scene.

The man was taken to hospital to be treated for his injuries. He has since been discharged.

Officer in the case, Police Constable Vik Patel said: "The victim suffered a number of stab wounds and the consequences of this attack could have been far worse.

"I am grateful to those that have assisted with this investigation, including the victim of the offence, which has helped in ensuring these guilty pleas were entered.

"Carrying a knife or offensive weapon is extremely dangerous. The force remains committed to tackling knife crime and action will be taken against offenders as this case has shown.”