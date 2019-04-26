Teenager Is Second Arrest In Leicester Flat Fire Murder Investigation

A teenager is the second man arrested on suspicion of murdering a woman in a flat fire in Leicester.

The man, who is 18, was arrested in the city yesterday afternoon (Thursday 25 April) over the death of 27-year-old Leah Fray on Easter Sunday.

He remains in custody and inquiries into Leah’s death are ongoing.

A 56-year-old man arrested on Monday (22 April) on suspicion of Leah’s murder has been released with no further action.

Senior investigating officer, Detective Chief Inspector Michelle Keen, said: "Our officers have this afternoon arrested a second man on suspicion of murdering Leah.

"We would still like to speak to anyone who knew her, anything about her or who saw anyone going into the block of flats at the junction of Mere Road and Diseworth Street.

"Likewise, if you were driving in the area and have a dash cam installed in your vehicle, please let us know.

"We owe it to Leah and her family to find whoever is responsible for killing her. It’s been four days since she was found dead. I would encourage anyone with information to make contact with us.”

Information can be given to police by answering questions on an online public portal set up on the force's website.