Teenager Dies In Derbyshire Collision

1 July 2019, 08:42 | Updated: 1 July 2019, 08:43

A6 Ambergate Derbyshire

A 15-year-old boy has died after a collision with a van on the A6 in Derbyshire.

The teenager was riding a push scooter between Ambergate and Whatstandwell on Sunday evening before the incident, in which a silver Citroen van was also involved.

"Tragically the boy was pronounced dead at the scene," Derbyshire Constabulary said.

An investigation has been launched and information is being sought from the public, particularly those travelling on the A6 near Ambergate between 8.20pm and 9pm.

Police have appealed for witnesses, including anyone with dashcam footage of the incident, to call 101 and quote reference 19*339465.

