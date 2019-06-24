Teenager Charged Over Leicester Stabbing

A 17-year-old youth has been charged over a stabbing Leicester last week.

Police were called to outside a pub in Aikman Avenue, by East Midlands Amulance Service at around 10pm on Thursday 20 June.

A man in his 20's suffered injuries to his back. He was taken to the Queen's Medical Centre in Nottinghm for treatment.

The youth, who can’t be named for legal reasons, has been charged with GBH Section 18 wounding and possession of a knife blade/sharp pointed article in a public place.

He has been remanded in custody to appear at Leicester Magistrates’ Court today (24 June).

A 16-year-old Leicester boy arrested on suspicion of GBH Section 18 has been released on bail pending further inquiries.