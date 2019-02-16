Teenager Charged Over Derbyshire Assault

Derbyshire Police have charged a teenager after a 16-year-old was assaulted.

Officers were called at 9.40pm to reports that the boy had sustained a serious head injury after being assaulted that evening in Middleton-by-Wirksworth on Tuesday 13 November.

He remains seriously ill in hospital.

A 17-year-old from Middleton-by-Wirksworth has been charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent and will appear at Chesterfield Youth Court on March 26.

A 16-year-old boy, who was previously arrested and released on bail, has now been released under investigation.