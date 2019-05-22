Teenager Arrested After Nottingham Stabbing

On Air Now
22 May 2019, 17:53 | Updated: 22 May 2019, 17:54
A teenager's been arrested by police investigating a stabbing in Nottingham.
Two men were hurt after being attacked in Lower Parliament Street on April 28th.
He has been released on police bail, with a curfew and conditions not to enter the city centre, as enquiries continue.
Detective Sergeant Jon Kerry, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: "We are continuing enquiries to trace a second man in connection with the investigation.
