Teenager Arrested After Nottingham Stabbing

A teenager's been arrested by police investigating a stabbing in Nottingham.

Two men were hurt after being attacked in Lower Parliament Street on April 28th.

He has been released on police bail, with a curfew and conditions not to enter the city centre, as enquiries continue.

Detective Sergeant Jon Kerry, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: "We are continuing enquiries to trace a second man in connection with the investigation.