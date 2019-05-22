Teenager Arrested After Nottingham Stabbing

22 May 2019, 17:53 | Updated: 22 May 2019, 17:54

Generic Police Pic

A teenager's been arrested by police investigating a stabbing in Nottingham.

Two men were hurt after being attacked in Lower Parliament Street on April 28th.

He has been released on police bail, with a curfew and conditions not to enter the city centre, as enquiries continue.

Detective Sergeant Jon Kerry, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: "We are continuing enquiries to trace a second man in connection with the investigation.

Music, TV & Celeb News

See more Music, TV & Celeb News

5SOS fans are desperate to work out the band's cryptic clues

5SOS Fans Are Trying To Decode The Band's Cryptic New Music Clues

5 Seconds Of Summer

Halsey paid a fan's speeding ticket after they went over the limit listening to her new song

Halsey Paid A Fan’s Speeding Ticket After Going Over The Limit While ‘Bangin’ Out’ To Her New Song
Taron Egerton is playing Elton John in the new biopic, Rocketman

How old is Taron Egerton, does the Rocketman actor have a girlfriend and what are his biggest films?

News

BLACKPINK honoured the Manchester attack victims at their concert

BLACKPINK Pay Tribute To Manchester Attack Victims By Changing Song Lyrics And Choreography At Concert In The City

News

ITV have made changes to their Love Island aftercare process

Love Island 2019 Cast To Receive Minimum Of Eight Therapy Sessions Upon Leaving The Villa

TV & Film