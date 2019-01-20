Student Dies In Leicester Collision

20 January 2019, 07:31 | Updated: 20 January 2019, 07:40

Stoughton Drive South Leicester Google

A student at the University of Leicester has died after being hit by a car in the city.

Police were called to Stoughton Drive South, Oadby, at around 12.30am on Saturday 19 January. 

It happened as officers became aware of a suspect vehicle, which failed to stop for them as they tried to pull it over. 

As it sped off, the car collided with a man, who was killed at the scene. 

A 30-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of drink driving, and has since been released on conditional bail. 

A University of Leicester spokesperson said the victim was one of their students. 

They said: "It is with great sadness that we can confirm that one of our students died in the road incident in Oadby in the early hours of today. Our thoughts are with their family and friends at this difficult time.

"This is being deeply felt across our University community. We are currently supporting all students and staff affected.

"This is an on-going police investigation and at this stage we are unable to go into any further details. As soon as we are able to provide any further updates we will do."

As the collision happened during a police pursuit, Leicestershire Police has referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct. 

Detectives are appealing for witnesses. 

