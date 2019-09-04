Staff at Notts-based Wilko to walk out

Thousands of workers at Nottinghamshire-based high street chain Wilko have voted to strike in a dispute over a new rota system.

Around 1,600 GMB members at distribution centres in Worksop, and Magor, South Wales, will walk out, saying they are being forced to work weekends.

The union has not yet announced the dates of industrial action.

GMB official Nicola Savage said: "More than 84% of votes were cast for strike action. It's clear how angry workers are about this brutal new rota system.

"Wilko prides itself on being a family run company, but they're imposing contracts that will force staff to work on the weekends, splitting up family time, without the agreement of their employees.

"Our members feel backed into a corner, and strike action is the only option left open to them."

A Wilko spokesman said: "We share our team members' frustrations and we remain committed to working with them and their representatives to further reduce the number of weekends they need to work, so that they can spend as much time as possible with their families.

"We hear the feedback from the ballot and are keen to resolve any differences as quickly as possible as we don't believe strike action is in anyone's best interest at this challenging time for both retail in general and the High Street.

"The reality is that our customers expect to shop with us seven days a week and we must respond to meet our customers' needs. The requirement for more regular weekend working in logistics continues and we are only asking team members to work within their existing contracts.

"There are robust plans in place to ensure customers can continue to shop with us if any action occurs."