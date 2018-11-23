Professor Green opens Nottingham mental health unit

Stephen Manderson aka Professor Green officially opened Hopewood, Nottinghamshire Healthcare's, state of the art, £21m mental health services hub for children, young people and families, at a special celebration event.

The 40 bed site on Mansfield Road in Nottingham, which opened to patients in June, offers specialist inpatient care and support for adolescents and perinatal women experiencing acute mental health difficulties that can no longer be managed in the community.

It is also the base for the Trust's community Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services (CAMHS) and perinatal services.

Pro Green met with current and former patients and staff at Hopewood, and said that the unit was amazing.

Speaking before he declared the unit officially open, he talked about how important it is to see people's recovery and hear the stories of how they have been helped.

He highlighted how we should all be open about mental health and that there shouldn't be a division between mental and physical health; it should just be health.