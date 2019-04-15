Prison Officer Attacked With Razor At HMP Nottingham

15 April 2019, 06:24 | Updated: 15 April 2019, 06:36

GV of Nottingham Prison

A prison officer had to be taken to hospital after having his throat cut by an inmate at HMP Nottingham.

The man, said to have been a new to the job, was taken to hospital after the attack on Sunday morning.

Prison Officers' Association national chairman Mark Fairhurst said the officer received 17 stitches after being attacked with a razor in an "unprovoked attack".

"Apparently as soon as his door was unlocked this morning, he attacked the first officer he saw with a razor blade," Mr Fairhurst said.

"He has cut his neck. The officer has gone to hospital and received 17 stitches.

"At the hospital, staff said he's lucky to be alive as it was very close to the main artery on his neck."

He also said that the officer was a new member of staff still on his probationary period.

The male officer has since been released from hospital.

A Prison Service spokeswoman said: "A prison officer received hospital treatment after an incident at HMP Nottingham this morning.

"We do not tolerate violence against our hardworking officers which is why we introduced the Assaults on Emergency Workers Act, which ensures perpetrators receive the maximum possible sentence."

An inspection report published last year found levels of violence at the prison were "very high", with 103 assaults on staff in the previous six months.

Over the same period, there had been 198 incidents where prisoners had climbed onto safety netting between landings.

"This level of disorder contributed to a tense atmosphere at the prison," HM Inspectorate of Prisons said, adding that many violent incidents, including serious ones, were not investigated at all.

The prison needed to do "much more" to tackle the problem of drugs which was "inextricably linked" to violence, chief inspector of prisons Peter Clarke Clarke said in his report.

HMP Nottingham is a category B male prison which expanded in 2010 to hold 1,060 prisoners.

Music, TV & Celeb News

See more Music, TV & Celeb News

Justin Bieber is still on good terms with ex Selena Gomez

Fans Spot Selena Gomez On Justin Bieber's Instagram

News

Cheryl could be the new judge on Strictly Come Dancing as bookies favourite

Cheryl Is Favourite To Replace Darcey Bussell As A Strictly Come Dancing Judge

Cheryl

Love Island's Samira Mighty re-creates iconic scenes from the villa

WATCH: Samira Mighty Re-Enacts Iconic Love Island Scenes On Holiday With Ellie Brown & Zara McDermott

TV & Film

Ellie Goulding spoke about her wedding singer

WATCH: Ellie Goulding Hired A Star To Sing For Her At Her Wedding

Ellie Goulding

Demi Lovato has chopped her hair into a sleek, short bob

Demi Lovato Unveils Brand New Look After Chopping Hair Into A Chic Bob

News