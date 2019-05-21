Police searching For Mansfield Man Find Body

Officers searching for missing 30-year-old Mansfield man Christopher Hayes have found a body.

Detectives say Mr Hayes' family has been informed.

The body was found in the Rotherham area of South Yorkshire just after 3 o'clock on Tuesday morning.

His death is not considered to be suspicious.

The family has asked the Police to thank their friends and the members of the public who had assisted in searching for him.