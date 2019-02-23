Police Investigate Two Assaults Which Have Left Victims Seriously Hurt

23 February 2019, 11:21 | Updated: 23 February 2019, 11:32

Nottingham City Centre assault - forensics officer

A part of Nottingham city centre has been taped off after a man was assaulted in an early morning attack.

Nottinghamshire Police were called to the junction of Long Row West/Angel Row and Market Street at around 2.45am on Saturday 23 February, to reports of an assault.

A man, in his thirties, has been taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries. 

Specialist forensics teams dressed in crime scene suits were seen inside the cordon scouring the pavement for clues, with Police Community Support Officers supporting.

Detectives are also looking into an assault early this morning in Hucknall town centre.

A man, also in his 30's, was attacked in the High Street area, close to the H20 Lounge and Bar, at around 1am.

It's thought he was seriously assaulted, and was taken to hospital for treatment for potentially life-altering head injuries.

Detectives are now asking anyone who was in either the city centre, around Old Market Square, or Hucknall town centre at the time of the assaults and believes may have witnessed the assault or captured something on their mobile phone to make contact with police.

