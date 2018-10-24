Police Investigate Separate Stabbings In Nottingham

Police in Nottingham are investigating after two separate stabbings in the city in the space of less than six hours.

A man in his 20's is said to have life-threatening injuries and is being treated in the Queens Medical Centre after being attacked in broad daylight in North Sherwood Street at around 2pm on Tuesday 23 October.

Detectives have closed off Ossington Close, just off North Sherwood Street, and have also seized a black vehicle thought to have been involved.

Extra police patrols are in place in the area.

Inspector Anwar Ahmed is leading the investigation. He spoke at the scene last night:

Two arrests have been made in connection with a second stabbing in nearby Burns Street, Arboretum, at around 7.30pm.

A man was found with stab wounds and taken to hospital - though it's not thought his injuries are serious. Another man was hurt in the assault.

Police have recovered a knife and say they are trying to work out what happened.