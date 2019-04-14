Police Investigate Assault Reports In Nottingham

14 April 2019, 06:54 | Updated: 14 April 2019, 06:56

Police generic

An investigation has started after a man was seriously hurt in a suspected assault in Nottingham.

Nottinghamshire Police are investigating the reports of a serious assault in Berridge Road, Forest Fields, at around 4.20am on Saturday 13 April.

A 26-year-old man sustained serious injuries during the assault. 

Although the investigation is still in its early stages, police think it was a targeted attack.

Several cordons were in place in the area while officers continued inquiries, including in Berridge Road, Tissington Road and Foxhall Road. These have now all reopened.

Anyone with information has been asked to call police on 101, quoting incident 139 of 13 April, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

