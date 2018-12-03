Police Think Cyclist Could Have Info After Derby Shooting

It's thought a cyclist may have information about a shooting in Derby.

Police are investigating after a man was shot and left with non-life threatening injuries in Tayberry Close, Alvaston, at around 1.40am on Friday 30 November.

A property in the street was also damaged in the incident.

A 23-year-old man has been questioned and released on bail on suspicion of attempted murder.

Detective Chief Inspector Darren De’Ath who is leading the investigation said: “We would like a man who was riding a bike in the direction of Gosforth Road to contact us. He is thought to have ridden across Kiwi Park and towards Colman Street and Benson Street at around 1.30am.”

Anyone with information, possibly in the area at the time and with dashcam footage, are being asked to call Derbyshire Police's non-emergency number, 101, quoting reference number 18000579071.