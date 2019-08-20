Police conduct watchdog says officers "acted appropriately" during pursuit before fatal collision

A police pursuit in Leicester which preceded the death of an 18-year-old man in a collision was carried out appropriately, an investigation has concluded.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said a trained officer began pursuing a car "in accordance with policy and procedure" before pedestrian Paul Radcliffe was hit in the early hours of January 19.

Mercedes driver Jagdip Dhesi admitted causing death by dangerous driving after the collision in Oadby, Leicestershire, when he appeared at Leicester Crown Court on August 12

He was jailed for four years and eight months, the IOPC said.

Mr Radcliffe was hit at 12.32am after the Mercedes made off from a marked Leicestershire Police patrol car which had attempted to stop it.

Dhesi was travelling towards the police car on the wrong side of the road and was driving in a "reckless" manner.

The IOPC said evidence confirmed that moments after the police car turned its siren and lights on to begin the chase, Dhesi overtook another police car and struck Mr Radcliffe who was crossing the road in Stoughton Drive South.

Dhesi continued his escape while police stopped at the scene to try to help Mr Radcliffe, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

IOPC regional director Derrick Campbell said: "This was a senseless and tragic death and our thoughts are with Mr Radcliffe's family and everyone else affected.

"We carried out a thorough investigation which concluded that the pursuit was carried out appropriately by a trained officer, and in accordance with policy and procedure. All police officers and staff were treated as witnesses."