Photo Issued Of Wanted Man

Police in Leicester are trying to find a 30 year old wanted over reports of a sex offence two years ago.

It's thought Joginder Singh lived in the city at the time.

Officers have carried out extensive enquiries in relation to Singh in order to speak with him about the offence which is alleged to have happened in Leicester in 2017.

Detectives have released a picture of him, to try and locate him.

Detective Constable Andy Moore said: “We have carried out numerous lines of enquiry to locate Singh and are appealing for your help in finding him.