Photo Issued Of Wanted Man
23 May 2019, 13:10 | Updated: 23 May 2019, 13:13
Police in Leicester are trying to find a 30 year old wanted over reports of a sex offence two years ago.
It's thought Joginder Singh lived in the city at the time.
Officers have carried out extensive enquiries in relation to Singh in order to speak with him about the offence which is alleged to have happened in Leicester in 2017.
Detectives have released a picture of him, to try and locate him.
Detective Constable Andy Moore said: “We have carried out numerous lines of enquiry to locate Singh and are appealing for your help in finding him.
We're are appealing for public help to locate Joginder Singh who is wanted in connection with a report of a sexual offence. Do you recognise him or do you know where he is? Anyone with info is asked to call 101 or DM us, quoting incident 17000423834. https://t.co/WSshuayk5r pic.twitter.com/JOJFbEGZbN— LeicestershirePolice (@leicspolice) May 23, 2019