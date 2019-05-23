Photo Issued Of Wanted Man

23 May 2019, 13:10 | Updated: 23 May 2019, 13:13

Joginder

Police in Leicester are trying to find a 30 year old wanted over reports of a sex offence two years ago.

It's thought Joginder Singh lived in the city at the time.

Officers have carried out extensive enquiries in relation to Singh in order to speak with him about the offence which is alleged to have happened in Leicester in 2017.

Detectives have released a picture of him, to try and locate him.

Detective Constable Andy Moore said: “We have carried out numerous lines of enquiry to locate Singh and are appealing for your help in finding him.

Music, TV & Celeb News

See more Music, TV & Celeb News

Netflix has confirmed there will be a fourth season of Riverdale

When Is Riverdale Season 4 Coming To Netflix, Who's In The Cast & Is Jughead Dead?

TV & Film

Love Island kicks off Monday 3 June

Love Island Cast 2019: All The Rumoured Contestants Heading Into The Villa

TV & Film

Zayn debuts new hairstyle during Aladdin red carpet appearance

Zayn's Daring New Hairstyle At The Aladdin Premier Has Fans Shook

Zayn Malik

Love Island 2019 hype has already started

Love Island 2019: Cast, Line-Up, Start Date And Latest Celebrity Islanders Rumours

TV & Film

The Love Island water bottles are back for 2019

Love Island Water Bottles 2019: How Do I Buy One And What Other Merch Is There?

TV & Film