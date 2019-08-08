Pensioner Arrested After Elderly Woman Stabbed In Nottinghamshire

A man's been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a woman was injured in Nottinghamshire.

Officers were called to Worksop Road, Budby, at around 12:30pm on Thursday 8 August 2019 following reports of a stabbing.

A 78-year-old woman has been taken to hospital for treatment for injuries that are currently believed to be life-threatening.

The 70-year-old has been taken to hospital for treatment of injuries believed to be minor.

Police say they are not looking for anyone else.