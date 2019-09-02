Pair In Court After Man Extradited From Spain

A man is due to appear in court in Nottingham accused of child abduction after being extradited from Spain.

Nottinghamshire Police said the man and a woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons, will appear at Nottingham Crown Court on Monday.

They are charged with child abduction, possession of an imitation firearm with intent to commit an indictable offence, false imprisonment and aggravated burglary with intent.

The man, who was arrested in Madrid before being extradited, also faces a charge of making threats to kill.

The Nottinghamshire force said a reporting restriction order is currently in place preventing details being published which could lead to the identification of the child.