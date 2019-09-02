Pair In Court After Man Extradited From Spain

2 September 2019, 08:24

Nottingham Crown Court

A man is due to appear in court in Nottingham accused of child abduction after being extradited from Spain.

Nottinghamshire Police said the man and a woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons, will appear at Nottingham Crown Court on Monday.

They are charged with child abduction, possession of an imitation firearm with intent to commit an indictable offence, false imprisonment and aggravated burglary with intent.

The man, who was arrested in Madrid before being extradited, also faces a charge of making threats to kill.

The Nottinghamshire force said a reporting restriction order is currently in place preventing details being published which could lead to the identification of the child.

Music, TV & Celeb News

See more Music, TV & Celeb News

Shawn Mendes explains why he won't talk about his relationship

Shawn Mendes Explains Why He Won't Discuss Camila Cabello Relationship To Fans

Shawn Mendes

Liam Payne has confirmed he has a new girlfriend.

Liam Payne Confirms Relationship With New Girlfriend Maya Henry After Keeping It Quiet ‘Out Of Respect To Ex Cheryl’
James Lock looks noticeably different in latest pics

James Lock 'Unrecognisable' During TOWIE Return Sparking Surgery Rumours

TV & Film

Halsey apparently tweeted and deleted shade over #CC2

Halsey Accused Of Tweeting And Deleting Shade Towards Camila Cabello's Second Album
HRVY at Fusion Festival

Fusion Festival 2019: Catch Up With All The Action Live From Liverpool

Events