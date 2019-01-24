Paedophile Jailed After Years Of Abuse

24 January 2019, 18:29 | Updated: 24 January 2019, 18:31

A Derbyshire man has been jailed after pleading guilty to a catalogue of offences against a child under 13

Graham Hackett from Linton, has been sentenced to 17 years behind bars and ordered to sign the sex offenders register for life.

The 63 year old was arrested and charged in June 2018, and was sentenced on Friday 11th January.

Detective Constable Sharon Wright, officer in the case, said:

“I’d like to praise the victim for the great deal of courage she has shown throughout this investigation.

“It was incredibly brave of her to report the abuse she suffered at the hands of Hackett and help bring him to justice.

 

