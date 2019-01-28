Notts County put up for sale

28 January 2019, 07:50 | Updated: 28 January 2019, 07:52

Alan Hardy - Notts County owner

Notts County owner Alan Hardy has "very reluctantly" put the club up for sale after stating he needs to concentrate on his other business interests.

The Nottinghamshire businessman bought the club just over two years ago but has admitted defeat in his attempts to balance all this interests.

Hardy had to apologise this weekend after accidentally posting an inappropriate picture of his anatomy on social media but insists neither gaffe nor County's position at the foot of League Two has had any influence on his decision.

"After considerable soul-searching, I no longer feel I can continue as the owner of Notts County Football Club," he said in a statement.

"I would like to make it clear from the outset that the club's current league position is not a factor in this decision, nor are any of the events which have unfolded in the media this weekend.

"Everyone at Meadow Lane remains staunchly committed to preserving our proud status as the world's oldest Football League club and, until a new buyer is found, I will continue to support that aim.

"The truth is, my efforts to restore Notts County's fortunes over the last two years mean my other businesses have had to take a back seat.

"They are now in need of my full attention."

Music, TV & Celeb News

See more Music, TV & Celeb News

Bradley Cooper joined Lady Gaga on stage during her Las Vegas residency

Lady Gaga Brings Bradley Cooper On Stage To Perform 'Shallow' Together

Lady Gaga

Why did Wes and Megan break up?

Wes Nelson Breaks Silence On Split From Megan Barton-Hanson

TV & Film

Megan Barton Hanson and Wes Nelson have split, following complications with their relationship

Megan Barton Hanson And Wes Nelson Announce Their Split Via Lengthy Instagram Statement

TV & Film

Firefighters were called to one of Ed Sheeran's properties.

Firefighters Were Called To Tackle A Fire At Ed Sheeran’s Million Pound Estate

Ed Sheeran

KSI praised by YouTuber JaackMaate for secretly paying friend's rent

KSI Secretly Paid A YouTuber's Rent To Save Him From Becoming Homeless

News