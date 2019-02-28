Notts County Issued Winding Up Order

28 February 2019, 11:30 | Updated: 28 February 2019, 11:32

Notts County - Meadow Lane

Notts County have been issued with a winding-up petition by HM Revenue and Customs.

The Magpies said in a statement on their official website on Thursday that "supporters are assured that the matter will be settled in good time".

The club are bottom of Sky Bet League Two and were put up for sale in January by owner Alan Hardy. Hardy's company Paragon Interiors went into administration on Wednesday.

The statement on Thursday said: "Notts County have received assurances from Paragon Interiors' administrators that they are supportive of owner and chairman Alan Hardy's attempts to sell the club.

"Paragon went into administration yesterday and representatives from Leonard Curtis have since been in close consultation with Mr Hardy.

"Meanwhile, the club wish to make supporters aware of their ongoing dialogue with HMRC.

"Club representatives have been in detailed discussions with HMRC officials since a payment became due just three weeks ago.

"The club offered a payment plan starting on 21 February to clear the debt in full over a four-week period.

"However, HMRC have taken what Notts County consider to be an extremely aggressive approach, which has seen HMRC issue a winding up petition against the club.

"As a result, this winding up petition has now been listed.

"Supporters are assured that the matter will be settled in good time."

On Monday, Hardy said in a statement on County's website: "Further to recent speculation about the financial performance of Paragon Interiors Group PLC and any impact this may have on Notts County Football Club, I want to assure supporters that the club will not be affected."

Hardy also said at that point that in the coming days he expected to receive "a formal offer to purchase the club from an overseas consortium".

