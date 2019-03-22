Nottingham Teen Jailed In Connection to Bulwell Man's Death

A Nottingham teenager's been jailed for 8 years in connection to the death of a man in Bulwell.

18 year old Adam Ward was found guilty of the manslaughter of 38 year old Lee Marshall at a party in June 2018, after denying fatally stabbing him.

During the 9 week trial he admitted delivering a fatal blow to the victim, claiming he'd be acting in self-defence.

A 29 year old man from Nottingham, Aaron Aziz, was found guilty of assisting an offender and has been given a 12 month suspended sentence, and two hundred hours of community work.

Police were called to Commercial Road just before 3:30pm on 29 June 2018, where they found a group of teenagers gathered around Mr Marshall.

The victim was lying on the pavement and had clearly lost a lot of blood, despite efforts from emergency staff he died a few hours later.

CCTV images showed Adam Ward getting into Aziz's car, having called him after the stabbing.

Detective Inspector Richard Monk said: "This is a tragic case which highlights the devastation caused by carrying knives. One man has lost his life and two young men have had to face the consequences of their actions – had they not involved a knife in the altercation, I have no doubt it would have been a very different outcome.

“I’d like to thank the officers who worked tirelessly on this case, as well as the innocent partygoers who provided accounts despite being deeply distressed by what had happened. I hope Lee’s family can start to gain some form of closure following today’s sentencing."

Four other teenagers charged with the murder of Mr Marshall were all acquitted during the trial at Nottingham Crown Court.