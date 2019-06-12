Nottingham Man Jailed For Raping 10-Year-Old Girl

A 65-year-old man from Nottingham is starting an 11 year jail term for raping a child under the age of 13.

Michael Charles Grinion, of Arden Close, Beeston, denied sexually abusing a 10-year-old girl, but was convicted on Tuesday 11 June following a trial at Nottingham Crown Court.

The offences took place on 31 July 2018.

As well as his prison sentence, Grinion was also placed on the Sex Offenders' Register and made subject of a sexual harm prevention order.

Detective Constable Laura Clapham led the investigation. She said: "We are pleased with today's sentence and we hope that the result gives the victim some closure."Grinion subjected the young child to a horrific level of sexual abuse.

"The force takes these crimes incredibly seriously and I'd like to reiterate that if you have ever been subjected to any such offence then please come forward so we can conduct a professional, thorough and sensitive investigation to bring those responsible to justice."